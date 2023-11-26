Major police incident closed highway 3 near Hedley overnight

Photo: Brendan Kergin - file photo

A serious police incident closed Highway 3 west of Hedley late Saturday night, but the highway was reopened just after midnight.

It's not clear at this time what led to the police response, but Castanet received reports of many police vehicles, including the Emergency Response Team, heading south through Penticton just after 7:30 p.m.

Highway 3 west of Hedley was then closed in both directions just after 9:30 p.m. due to a “police incident,” according to DriveBC.

The highway remained closed until after midnight.

