Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland hosting special adoption event

Casey Richardson

Get ready to meet your new furry best friend with a Summerland animal rescue hosting a special adoption event for all the sweet kittens and cats in their care.

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary will be inviting people in on Sunday Dec. 3 from noon to 5 p.m.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of the Critteraid, said they have fuzzy cats, sleepy cats, wall cats, copycats, funny full of personality cats and kittens that come in a variety of sizes and colours.

"They are simply adorable and waiting for an option to be in a home for the holidays. Santa has assured me that they are all on the nice list, but I can't guarantee your cookies are safe with all of them," she added.

"These fuzzy pants they are all looking forward to meeting you."

For information on the adoption event and to book a time slot, email Critteraid at [email protected] attention adoption event.