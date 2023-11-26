Summerland council will discuss what's next for pool after recreation centre referendum vote

Photo: File photo

Council will be deciding how to proceed after the majority of Summerland voters decided against the district borrowing $50 million for a new aquatics and fitness centre on Tuesday.

In November, 58 per cent of the community voted against spending the money on the construction of a new facility.

But first, district staff are reporting that $110,000 should be allocated from the general fund capital works reserve to conduct roof repairs for the current building.

According to staff's report, at 47 years old, the existing Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre is at the end of its serviceable life which was confirmed by the 2018 Facility Condition Assessment Report.

"Staff are concerned about the current state and continued deterioration of the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre roof and request that council consider, at minimum, allocating funding for required repairs to the roof."

Based on current reserve levels, the estimated $110,000 roof repair can be funded from the general fund capital works reserve.

Staff are also asking for council to decide on next steps for the Recreation Centre Project.

At this time, the district said it is not clear whether the community wants to invest maintenance only into the current building with the possibility that it could be shut down when there is a major component failure or see the current facility undergo major upgrades.

These investments upgrading the current facility could be up to approximately $29 million, according to the district.

There's also the question of whether there is an amount that the community would be comfortable borrowing towards a new recreation centre.

A few options that council could consider for next steps, as suggested by staff, include:

Hold on any major decisions until the GICB grant announcements are made.

Revisit the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre Condition Assessment report, engage consultants to reassess the facility, and develop a plan and cost estimates for recommended upgrades to extend the life of the building.

Conduct a professional, statistically valid survey to gain further input from the community on recommended next steps post referendum.

Explore an ad hoc committee with the mandate to advise on the recreation centre project.

Council will discuss the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre on Tuesday.