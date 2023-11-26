GoFundMe started to help Penticton family robbed after home vacated due to fire

Photo: File photo House fire that damaged the Stewart's duplex deemed unlivable.

Owners of a Penticton shop had their family home not only damaged in a fire, but then robbed on Friday night — all while they cared for a newborn.

Kyle Stewart, a popular past morning host on Penticton’s FM radio stations, took over Soda Creek Soap Co in 2021 along with his wife, Jess Stewart.

The Stewart family have become well known in the community, running their business and consistently popping up in famers and holiday markets.

The family was living in a duplex near Eckhardt Avenue and Burns Street, which went up in flames on Nov. 11. Another Penticton family living in front of the duplex lost everything to the fire.

"I was at work 30 minutes prior, and my wife was at home with our baby [and] pregnant," Kyle said.

"I got home when it happened. We heard yelling on the opposite side of our duplex which unfortunately is not an uncommon occurrence, but this seemed a little bit more panic than usual. So we open a window, and somebody had yelled 'Fire!'

"We ran to the other side of our place, and look out the window and just saw black smoke pluming out the window right next to our kid's room. I basically just told my wife to grab a jacket and get out, basically."

Luckily, the family had a go bag ready by the door since Jess was due to give birth soon.

"We just grabbed those, and basically went outside and watch the chaos unfold."

Even though the fire didn't spread directly into their unit thanks to the quick work of the firefighters, their place was deemed unliveable due to structural damage and smoke contamination.

The couple also had to throw away their clothes, couches, furniture, kid's toys and mattresses, and they don't have tenants insurance to cover what they've lost.

The pair left with just the clothes on their backs and their 16 month old beside them.

"We've been staying in an Airbnb locally here, just while we try to find a place to live," Kyle said.

Just three days later, the Stewart family welcomed their son into the world. William became a bright spot in their lives when things were so bleak.

"A little stressful, because we had the whole house ready but we couldn't bring him home," Stewart said, his voice thick with emotion.

"When we were having the baby then our story got around the hospital, and we've had some people dropping off baby clothes and stuff for us."

On Saturday, Kyle went over to their home to toss out more of the smoke-contaminated things and clean up, only to discover the side door had been pried open and their home looted.

"Basically anything that could have been taken to a pawn shop and sold has gone. So electronics, TV, computer, gaming system, collectibles," he added.

One of their close friends, Douglas Drouin, started up a GoFundMe on Saturday to help them out, hoping to ease some small amount of the financial stress the couple is under due to the fire, break in, and being unable to operate their business over the last few weeks.

Drouin is also helping out by donating the booking fees for photography sessions with him at Douglas Drouin Portraiture.

"Every full session booked and shot will see the proceeds going towards Kyle and Jess," he shared. "I just want [people] to know that two amazing locals are in a spot of trouble and I'd like to help them."

People can also help by purchasing anything online from their store, which can be found here, or while they're at local Christmas markets.

Keep an eye on Soda Creek Soap Co. Facebook page for announcements.