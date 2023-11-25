Penticton Eagles donate nearly $24K to South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation

Photo: Penticton Eagles

The Fraternal Order of the Eagles' Penticton chapter continue to raise generous amount of donations to local charities in need.

On Friday, the Penticton Eagles Auxiliary President Rosalie Schmidt, Aerie Past President Harley Elasoff and Aerie President Todd Iannonre presented CEO Ian Lindsay of South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation with for a cheque for $23,930.

Specifically, the donation was made to the Oncology Department.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation raises funds for the Penticton Regional Hospital, as well on behalf of 15 other healthcare facilities throughout the South Okanagan Similkameen.

The “Eagles” are a non-profit organization, with nearly 800,000 members in the USA and Canada. Based on “People Helping People”, with more than 1500 local branches they work around the clock to raise funds for local charities.