Keremeos relic of pioneering struggling to withstand modern emergencies

Maintaining a 19th Century waterwheel at the Grist Mill & Gardens at Keremeos has been possible thanks to the amount of volunteers who treat it as a labour of love.

Nevertheless money has become tight – 2023 was supposed to be the year when the historical site could recover two summers’ worth of low revenue as a result of the pandemic.

Instead, an extraordinary wildfire season caused more severe disruptions, particularly in August which is the Mill’s busiest time of year.

“Last summer was kind of the final straw,” general manager Chris Mathieson said. “We worked hard to stay resilient over the past few years, but this year we didn’t have much gas left in the tank.”

The Grist Mill was built by a British settler in 1877 to turn wheat into flour.

The waterwheel mill was the last one to remain operational in B.C.

Nowadays revenue is earned through visitors, campers and venue rentals.

Readers who want to support the heritage site during its prolonged set of challenges can pre-purchase season passes for 2024, or plan a stay at the campground for next summer (not even the long weekends are fully-booked yet). Reservations can be made through oldgristmill.ca

And while it’s not open regularly through the winter months, there will be a Christmas Craft Workshop today, and a Traditional Christmas Market on Dec. 3. Check out the events tab on their website at: oldgristmill.ca/events

Anybody willing to offer monetary donations can support the Grist Mill by going to canadahelps.org/en/charities/grist-mill-foundation

This story first appeared in the Penticton Herald and is republished as part of the Local Journalism Initiative