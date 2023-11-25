Summerland Singers and Players preforming It's a wonderful life as a radio play

Photo: Contributed The Singers and Players putting on a live radio play that includes the talents of Mackenzie Laureiro, Dawn Bassett, Bryan Laver, Leigh Bruce and Al Toots.

Summerland Singers and Players will be framing a classic Christmas story through the retro format of a live radio play.

It’s A Wonderful Life is set in the mid-1940s, when radio plays were a common form of entertainment as television technology was still in its infancy. Tuning in meant experiencing the story in the theatre of the mind.

But when the Singers and Players present the story as a radio play, audiences won’t be dialing in – they’re invited to experience the live production in person.

It’ll be Christmas Eve in New York City during the Golden Age of radio. Going to the studio to see the radio stars in person is a big deal. And a rare chance to watch the foley artist create sound effects to mimic banging doors, walking through crunchy snow, and howling December winds.

And as part of a live performance, the reactions of the studio audience are an important part of the show. That means laughing, crying and applauding as protagonist George Bailey reflects on the chapters of his life while a guardian angel named Clarence Odbody helps him through an episode of depression.

Another staple of radio plays are the advertisements, which had to be produced live, so it’ll be the cast members who perform those catchy jingles during the commercial breaks.

The Singers and Players putting on the show are Mackenzie Laureiro, Dawn Bassett, Bryan Laver, Leigh Bruce and Al Toots.

Craig Henderson is the foley artist and Ken Gray will be providing music.

There will be six chances to see It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play at Summerland United Church – Dec. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10. Performances are schedule for 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. matinees on Sunday. Tickets are $25, $22 for seniors and students, and can be purchased though ticketowl.io/summerlandsingersandplayers.

This story first appeared in the Penticton Herald and is republished as part of the Local Journalism Initiative