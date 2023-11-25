Summerland council to decide if problem property will require a notice on title

Photo: District of Summerland

Summerland council will decided whether to doll out a notice on title against a property that has been in non-compliance with the district's building bylaws since 2014 on Tuesday.

Structures have been built on a property at the south side of Hillborn Street since 2005, and all without a building permit or the required building inspections, according to the district.

Inspections conducted recently by building officials, fire inspectors, and structural engineers have determined that the building is unsafe.

Temporary farm workers have also been staying in the structures constructed as dwelling units and accommodation, despite posted “Do Not Occupy” notices that were issued as of May 19, 2022, by the district.

While multiple letters of notice have been sent to the property owners in an attempt to resolve the non-compliance issue, district staff said the property owners have been unwilling to remove the building or bring the building into compliance.

At a September meeting, council unanimously voted to provide notice to the property owner and proceed with a remedial action order to “lock-up” the un-permitted structure to prevent future occupancy and a site inspection occurred on Nov. 10.

Staff said in their report that the district still requires a plan from the owner to achieve compliance with the district’s building bylaw, either through remediation/renovation or demolition.

The notice will inform any lenders or potential purchasers of the property of the existing non-compliant situation that is still occurring on the property.

Council will discuss the decision on Tuesday.