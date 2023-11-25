Penticton City Hall front entrance closed Monday to finish holiday lights display

Photo: City of Penticton

Penticton City Hall is getting its finishing touches on Monday to the holiday lights display for the upcoming Santa Claus Parade and Light Up.

The front entrance will be closed for most of the day while crews work.

Due to heavy machinery on-site, the city said the entrance, sidewalk and parking stalls directly in front of City Hall will not be available to the public until 3 p.m. Visitors can still access the building from a temporary entrance.

Anyone visiting the area is asked to watch for signage and follow the detours. Additional parking will also be made available in the rear parking lot off Martin Street.

The back entrance does not have a ramp for wheelchair/stroller access, so anyone requiring mobility assistance is asked to contact the City in advance by phoning 250-490-2400 so accommodations can be made to access the ramp at the front.

The City’s official light up event will take place on Sunday, Dec. 3 during ‘Magic on Main Street,’ which combines it with the Santa Claus Parade .