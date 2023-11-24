Summerland’s biggest and brightest night draws thousands of people downtown

Casey Richardson

Summerland was once again packed with locals and visitors downtown on Friday night for the annual Festival of Lights.

Now in its 36th year, the festival often draws well over 10,000 people to the community for live musical acts, food vendors, fireworks and a “light up” of downtown businesses.

This year over 50 vendors where set up, including a beverage tent offering wine, cider, beer and spirits tastings.

Mayor Doug Holmes and MLA Dan Ashton kicked off the countdown to the light up alongside local elected officials, event organizers and the RCMP on Friday night to an excited crowd.

Main Street area businesses stayed open late to welcome in the crowds, with the streets completely filled up in the early evening. Live music and performances continued at the main stage and small family stage all evening.

The Summerland Fire Department was in attendance gathering donations for Toys & Toonies for Tots & Teens, Summerland’s annual toy drive while showing kids their fire trucks.

According to the Summerland Chamber, the Festival of Lights was started over three decades ago by four Summerland Businessmen, Jerry Hallquist, Art Sewell, Allan Fabbi and Bruce Hallquist under the umbrella of the Downtown Business Improvement Area of the day.

Originally started to help showcase the businesses of downtown Summerland, the festival has continued to draw in people from across the Okanagan.

The holiday celebrations will only continue in Summerland, with Saturday being the first day for Light Up the Vines, with local alcohol producers in the area opening their doors for holiday tasting, shopping and other festivities.

The main Light Up the Vines program spans three evenings: November 25, December 1, and December 2, from 5 to 9 p.m.