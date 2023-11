Photo: AIMRoads

Similkameen drivers are being reminded by AIM Roads that repair work in Keremeos will be closing Bridge Street between 10th Ave and River Road.

From Monday to Thursday the South Keremeos (white) Bridge will be seeing daily closures on from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. T

Travellers are reminded to check DriveBC for the most current road conditions and events.