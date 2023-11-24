Penticton teacher recognized for social justice and outstanding commitment to democracy education.

Photo: Contributed

A Penticton teacher has received some national recognition for her work social justice and outstanding commitment to democracy education.

Michele Cumberland, a Grade 7-8 teacher at Holy Cross School has been recognized as one of the 20 CIVIX National Ambassadors in Canada.

The award, which marks CIVIX 20 year anniversary is presented to teachers who excel in their field, and acknowledges Cumberland's 24 years of teaching experience and her remarkable efforts in fostering civic engagement among students.

The Catholic Independent Schools of Nelson Diocese said Cumberland's passion for social justice has led her to implement innovative instructional practices that empower students not only locally but also nationally.

"As a CIVIX National Ambassador, she advocates for democracy education, acting as a resource and mentor to her fellow teachers," they said in a press release.

"The impact of Michele's dedication is evident not only within her classroom but also resonates throughout the Holy Cross School and the community."

Part of Cumberland's recognized work has included her creation of a unit focused on careers within legislative government, showcasing various paths for students in a future of civic leadership.

"Cumberland has been leading her students towards a better understanding of the election cycle, civic responsibility, and educated voting. We feel fortunate to have a staff member who has educated herself with parliamentary procedure," Principal Shawn Campbell said.

Cumberland also serves provincially with the BC Democracy Education Steering Committee with the Education Office of the BC legislature, collaborating with teachers and the BC legislative office to provide resources and strategies for democracy education.

"Students must appreciate our rights and understand it is our responsibility to make society better; not just reap the benefits of our rights," Cumberland said. “Through the application of democracy education grounded in faith, our students will gain the skills needed to build future filled with hope.”

The Catholic Independent Schools of Nelson Diocese commends Michele Cumberland for her outstanding dedication to democracy education and congratulates her on this well-deserved recognition.