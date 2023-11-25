Poplar Grove Winery hosting Canadiana Christmas event

Photo: Poplar Grove

Head out to Poplar Grover Winery next weekend to dive into a ceasar bar, poutine station, a Canadian dessert station and a Montreal smoked meat station.

The winery is hosting a Canadiana Christmas event on Dec. 9 to celebrate the holiday season with a bit of national spirit.

Attendees are encouraged to attend in their best flannel or Canadian tuxedo.

Poplar Grover will be pouring their wines alongside Abandoned Rail beer and Creek & Gully cider.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and tickets are $75, which can be found online here.