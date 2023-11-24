10,000 Tonight campaign in Penticton huge success

Photo: File photo

Penticton and Princess Margaret secondary school leadership students' annual 10,000 Tonight fundraiser was a massive success, thanks to the generosity of the community.

On Thursday evening, students and volunteers drove around town collecting donations of non-perishable food left on local doorsteps, and sorted food dropped off at both high schools.

The goal was 10,000 items to be donated to the local food bank, and the team is pleased to announce they blasted past that goal.

"With your help, between Princess Margaret and Pen High, we collected over 13,600 food items!! That is so awesome!" reads an update on social media Friday.

And the count is still rising. If anyone's house was missed, food items can be brought to either high school to be included in the count.

Pen High will also be accepting items at the school and at participating grocery stores in the community for the next two weeks as part of the Penticton Provides campaign.

It all leads up to the annual Toys for Tots to Teens event on Dec. 7 at Pen High. The community is invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift for any child aged 0-18, which will be later donated to ensure the holiday season is happy for every Penticton family.

In return, enjoy a free breakfast and local entertainment.

"We invite you all to come out and attend! Hope to see you there!"