RDOS monitoring water main break in Heritage Hills neighbourhood of Okanagan Falls

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre is monitoring a water break issue in the Heritage Hills neighbourhood north of Okanagan Falls.



The incident is on private property on Cabernet Drive, and the property owner has engaged a geotechnical engineer.



Garnett Family Park is located right below the property and remains open at this time, but the north entrance on Vintage Boulevard is closed. The park can be accessed via Chadwell Place.



Park patrons are asked to avoid the area near the north entrance until further notice.