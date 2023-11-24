'Stay strong, Andy': Community rallies to support Penticton legend Andy Moog battling cancer

Photo: Penticton Vees

A beloved Penticton philanthropist and former professional hockey player legend is now fighting cancer.

Andy Moog, 63, made the announcement through friend Mark Vaughn of Vaughn Hockey on social media this week.

“I received some very sad news yesterday. Our great friend of many years, Andy Moog, has cancer,” Vaughn wrote on Instagram Thursday.

“He has asked us to share the news with the hockey community that has meant so much to him over the years. We hope you can share your thoughts and well wishes as he begins the toughest battle of his career.”

Moog grew up playing minor hockey in Penticton, quickly graduating to the big leagues as a goaltender for the Edmonton Oilers and, later, other NHL teams and the Canadian Olympic team. He was inducted into the BC Hockey Hall of Fame in Penticton in 2000.

His hometown has never been forgotten. In 1998, he helped fund and open the Moog & Friends Hospice House in Penticton, which provides care for the terminally ill.

He has also been a coach at Okanagan Hockey School, and been involved in many community events and organizations.

The Penticton Vees are behind Moog all the way as he battles this illness.

"We want to send our thoughts to alum Andy Moog and let him know the whole organization is behind him, in his fight against cancer. Stay Strong Andy, you got this," the organization shared on Facebook Friday, along with a banner showing team members holding up encouraging signs.