The power of pickleball: Charity tournament in Penticton raises $35.7k for Canadian Mental Health Association

Photo: Thinkstock

The numbers are in, and the second annual Pickleball for Mental Health tournament in Penticton raised $35,704.11 for the local branch of Canadian Mental Health Association.

The CMHA is grateful, as they are preparing to serve those with diagnosed mental illness with their annual holiday dinners.

“A team of volunteers and staff work to create a classic holiday dinner with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables and pumpkin pie," said executive director Leah Schulting in a press release.

"Santa is there every year handing out small gifts such as socks or gift cards. For some this is the only holiday meal they will have. The dinners symbolize love, connection and lets people know they belong, and they matter."

Some of the funds from the pickleball tournament will support these Christmas meals and gifts, and the remainder of the funds will go towards art therapy programs for folks with a diagnosed mental illness.

CMHA added that they would like to thank the pickleball tournament sponsors: Nor-Val Sales and Nor-Val Rentals, Stewart-Beaumont Investment Group, Spare Room Self Storage, Penticton Foundry, Parkers Chrysler, South Okanagan Laser & Skin, Pickleball Depot, Summerland Seniors Village, Travel Penticton, MLA Dan Ashton, and South Okanagan Counselling, among others.