Evacuation order lifted at mobile home park in Penticton

Photo: City of Penticton An unstable rock on the hill above the Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park.

An evacuation order for 25 homes at Penticton’s Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park is being lifted.

The order was put in place Tuesday due to fears of a rockfall.

Crews have now built a large lock-block retaining wall to provide protection to the mobile home park at the end of Penticton Avenue.

“Based on expert advice, we’re comfortable the new retaining wall will provide an appropriate buffer as we begin the next stage in securing the rock and this allows to lift the order for residents who will now remain on evacuation alert,” says Emergency Operations Centre director Kristen Dixon.

Crews will now start stabilizing the rock, which could take up to several weeks.

“We want to thank the residents for their co-operation and our public work crews, Emergency Support Service volunteers and the outside experts who have moved as quickly as possible to deal with this potential threat,” says Dixon.

The public is asked to stay out of the area between the unstable bank and the new lock-block wall.

“Our priority has been ensuring the safety of everyone and we look forward to continued co-operation from residents and the public,” she says.

The residents previously on evacuation order will remain on alert, which means they should keep their bags packed and be ready to leave on short notice.