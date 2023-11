Photo: City of Kelowna file photo

Public skating programs at McLaren Arena has been cancelled for the weekend.

The City of Penticton states the decision was made due to staffing changes.

This impacts the usual 2-4 p.m. public skate sessions on both Saturday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 26.

"Recreation Penticton appreciates the public’s understanding of the situation and apologizes for any inconvenience," reads a press release from the city.