The Skaha Lake Middle School Parental Advisory Committee is holding its second annual artisan winter market this weekend.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, stop by the school on Green Avenue West to check out crafts, treats and more made by local artisans.

Entry is by donation, with proceeds going to the PAC and the work it does at the school.

There will also be door prize draws and delicious winter goodies.