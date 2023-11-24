Donations to Penticton Youth Centre will be doubled next week thanks to generous local donor

Photo: Contributed Local donor, Carl Peterson is offering to match donations to the Youth Centre

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen has announced that donations to the Penticton Youth Centre’s "Give our Youth a Lift" campaign will go twice as far next week, thanks to a generous patron.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 28 until Friday, Dec. 15, dedicated community supporter Carl Peterson has pledged to match donations to the campaign up to a total of $6,000.

The “Give our Youth a Lift” campaign will raise funds for an elevator in the Penticton Youth Centre’s three-floor building at 501 Main St, Penticton.

The goal is improved accessibility to the services and programs provided there: Foundry Penticton, YMCA, ARC Programs and the Ministry of Children and Family Development – Child & Youth Mental Health.

“There is an emotional impact on young people when there are accessibility roadblocks. We have had clients who are in wheelchairs, whom we continue to offer services to, but outside of our space. It does not send the message that this building is for all if it is not accessible to all. We are in the work of removing barriers, not creating them!" said Shelley Hunt, manager of community programs at YMCA, in a press release.

The centre aims for a "one-stop-shop" service for your, including programs like primary care, mental health support, peer groups, employment programs, and foster parent support, serving approximately 1,000 youth every year.

“While the youth service providers at the youth centre are currently making accommodations for those facing accessibility challenges, we recognize that this is nowhere near the same as offering an equal and accessible space to everyone," said Aaron McRann, Community Foundation executive director.

"An elevator has always been a part of our vision for the Penticton Youth Centre. As we embark on this next phase, we call upon the community once again to join us in making the important services at the Youth Centre even more accessible."