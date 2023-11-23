Penticton Rotary names talented Grade 12 student Graci Gallicano as Student of the Month

Photo: Graci Gallicano

The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise is delighted to select Graci Gallicano as the Rotary Student of the Month recipient for November.

The selection of Gallicano, Grade 12 at Princess Margaret Secondary, is a slam dunk, given her tireless commitment to and key role in numerous extracurricular activities — musical theatre, athletics and indigenous leadership, to name three — not only at Maggie but also across School District 67.

Her zeal to freely serve as a strong and effective advocate for the rights and reconciliation of her Syilx Okanagan people has led her to become an admired cultural leader and role model in her school and native community.

“Graci’s ability to transcend so many diverse areas of interest, to connect with everyone she meets, and to offer insight into all aspects of our education system defines her uniqueness. Her reflective initiatives to increase our insight into the Truth and Reconciliation movement and how actionable steps can be taken to fulfill our duties are highly valued by all," said principal Bo Boxall.

Gallicano is the youngest of six children with caring and supportive parents. After moving from Vernon to Penticton at age three, she attended Outma Sqilxw Cultural School on the Penticton Indian Reserve before switching to Skaha Lake Middle School in Grade 8 and then Maggie in Grade 9.

“Although it was scary going from my reserve school to one in town, I succeeded,” Gallicano said. In fact, she excelled, as she captured the Top Student Award in her only year at SLMS.

Gallicano’s passion for musical theatre is baked in her DNA. At age four, she first sang the Okanagan Song and often starred in short plays at the Cultural School. As a long-time member of Maggie’s Horseshoe Theatre, she was part of the ensemble in the Broadway musical Grease in Grade 10 and played a lead character, Audrey, in the comedy musical Little Shop of Horrors in Grade 11.

She will cap off her stellar performing career at Maggie as the lead female character, Rosie Alvarez, in the production of Bye Bye Birdie next semester.

“I am so proud of Graci having seen her mature in drama these last few years. She has such a lovely, graceful way about her. Kind, thoughtful and mindful of her influence on others, she has spoken so confidently on indigenous-related matters and her words have definitely resonated with her audiences. Graci will surely go on to do great things," said drama teacher Lori Grant.

Gallicano’s acting talents extends to modelling. In July 2022, she auditioned for a vegan cooking show at the urging of a model placement agency, where she and a partner were selected over several hundred other contestants.

The show has been filmed and is now being edited. She also placed second in a “cold reading” contest at the Faces West Model & Talent Convention held in Vancouver a year ago in which 20 models from across Canada were given a four-page script to memorize 10 minutes before acting it out on stage.

A fiercely competitive and versatile athlete, Gallicano shines in volleyball and basketball, playing on both junior rep teams in grade 10 and both senior rep teams in Grade 11.

At 5 ft., 8 in. tall, she plays the power position in volleyball and shooting guard in basketball. She was also on Maggie’s track and field team in grade 11, participating in the long jump and 4 by 100-metre relay events.

Both theatre and team sports are a major part of Gallicano’s life. “In both cases, I am having fun working hard with close friends to achieve a common goal, while keeping myself physically healthy and mentally alert,” she said.

Gallicano is the driving force behind Maggie’s enlightened Indigenous leadership program, and it is this pivotal role that sets her apart. This past year, she MCed the Truth and Reconciliation Day Assembly, spoke at the Orange Shirt Day, and sang the Okanagan Song at various events. At the district level, she helped to design and implement the Strategic Plan, took part in the Flag raising ceremony and created Nsyilxcen language resources.

She will also be speaking at the 2023 BCSTA Trustee Academy on the topic of engaging student voice in district and school planning. This expansive body of work in leadership garnered her the Top Senior Service Award in Grade 11.

Indigenous support worker Jolanda Poetsch said, “An inspiration to us all, Graci radiates an infectious blend of kindness, empathy and dedication. Her readiness to freely share her family’s story of courage and hope has shed new light on the intergenerational impact of the residential school system and charted a path forward in reconciliation. Her legacy is one of tireless devotion to improving the world around her.”

Upon graduation, Gallicano plans to attend UBC, majoring in the performing arts and minoring in social justice while pursuing a modelling career.