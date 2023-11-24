Penticton 'slow fashion' store hosting Black Friday weekend community give-back event

Photo: Casey Richardson Husband and wife team Bryan and Susie Gay stand in front of their store, Slow Current in July, shortly after opening

A Penticton 'slow fashion' store is rethinking Black Friday sales, deciding instead of giving a “per cent off”, they're going to do a “per cent for”.

Husband and wife team Bryan and Susie Gay opened Slow Current in June, selling clothing, accessories and home goods from sustainable, Canadian brands with ethical manufacturing.

Susie said they are hosting a community give-back event where 20 per cent of all sales will be donated.

"People will be able to shop from our 46 conscious brands and sip delicious wines from Canter Cellars, while supporting local schools," she added.

The event runs Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“For every dollar spent at a local business, 66 cents stays local”, so we wanted to create a tangible effort towards this intentionally on “Small Business Saturday."

The store is also running the program for online sale from Friday through Monday (Nov. 24-26) at shop.slowcurrent.ca, and where shoppers can simply note the school in the order comments to allocate the 20 per cent donation accordingly.

Susie said they are also planning on doing an additional give-back fundraiser night in December for any community groups and non-profits, where we would extend the 20 per cent donation to their organization as well.

Interested participants are asked email [email protected] for interest in being included.