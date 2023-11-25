Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares a peek inside one the district's very early stores

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society A sepia photograph shows the inside of he Summerland Drug and Stationary Store in Lower Summerland in 1911

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society took a look back this week at the inside one of district's very early stores.

According to the museum, the photograph taken in 1911, reveals the interior of The Summerland Drug and Stationary Store in Lower Summerland. Behind the counter is Ken Hogg and Allan Agur is on the shop floor.

"The shop appears to sell all kinds of goods - the back wall is lined with books, as is the central column, while the open door at the back of the shop reveals shelves packed with bottles filled with different tinctures. The stove in the centre of the store would keep both the customers and the shopkeepers toasty on those cold Okanagan winter days," the museum shared in their post.

The store was first opened in 1904 by Jack Logie and was Summerland's first drug store. Initially called The Red X Pharmacy, the shop was located at the foot of Telegraph Hill before moving to bigger quarters in the Gartrell Block in 1907.

Logie renamed the shop the Summerland Drug and Stationary Store with the move.

The museum said the Gartrell Block was built by George Gartrell on Ninth Street, between the Summerland Hotel and the Methodist Church. housed a number of other businesses including Gartrell & Burtch Butchershop, a dressmaking establishment, and Dr. Andrew's surgery.

"When the other drugstore in town owned by Mc Williams closed down, Logie and his brother-in-law Ken Hogg (seen in the photo) went into partnership and moved their book and drug store into the Mc Williams building on Shaughnessy Avenue. This building is one of the few original buildings still standing in Lower Town."

The impressive photo is one of 13 historic photographs featured in the museum's exclusive Historic Summerland 2024 Calendar.

To purchase a calendar, call into the museum during opening hours, which are Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with extended opening this Friday for Light Up). Calendars cost $30 with all proceeds going toward museum operating expenses.

To check out further historic pictures and buy print photos in various sizes, from postcard size to poster size browse the museum's photo library online here.

For any questions, contact the museum at [email protected] or at 250-494-9395 for more info.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.