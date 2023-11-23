Penticton council makes tax hike cuts in final hours of budget deliberation

Photo: Castanet Staff

Penticton taxpayers will see less sticker shock than anticipated next year, after city council voted to keep spreading out deferred taxes through 2025 to lower the current tax increase to 5.31 per cent.

The staff-recommended budget had a tax increase of 8.7 per cent, a number many residents and council members balked at. That number would have taken care of remaining deferred tax hikes from 2022 that were put in place as a temporary relief measure.

On Thursday, after two previous days of deliberation, council voted to spread that tax burden over the next two years instead, translating to roughly three per cent per year rather than all at once.

The newly approved tax rate for 2024 is 5.31 per cent, translating to roughly $115 per year for the average residential taxpayer and $444 for the average business.

That is down from an average $175 per year for residential properties and $678 per business under the proposed 8.7 per cent increase.

The decision also means council will go into next year's budget with an automatic three per cent tax rate raise, before any other budget matters.

“We are going to pay for this [deferral]. So the question is, do we pay it now, and deal with only city business going forward, or do we soften the blow,” Coun. Campbell Watt said.

“Times are always tough and I have seen them be exceptionally tough this year.”

Staff explained that this proposal — which is the plan the previous council had put in place, seeing the deferral paid off by 2025 — will see the city's general surplus balance fall to roughly $7M, above the best-practice minimum of $5.9M.

Coun. Helena Konanz proposed stretching the deferral even further to 2026, which would have seen the general surplus fall to $5.8M, but her fellow councillors were uncomfortable with letting the rainy day fund get that low.

Council also voted to axe three proposed new hires: a gardener, a building official and a small projects coordinator, which combined account for less than 0.4 per cent of the overall tax rate increase. The rest is the deferred taxation, and a standard inflationary increase.

Six other employment positions were approved.

Council also approved $60k for each of two projects relating to sports and recreation: A needs assessment and an arena feasibility study, looking at the ageing Memorial and McLaren arenas and the costs that might be associated with making them into a new twin-arena complex.

Some on council made it clear they wished more had been done to trim costs. Couns. Amelia Boultbee and James Miller voted against the final budget, having been in favour of mostly freezing hiring.

“I just simply did not see enough financial restraint, deferring was a great first step but ultimately we were not able to find any cost savings so I will not be able to support the budget at this time,” Boultbee said before voting.

Coun. Konanz voted in favour of the budget, though admittedly reluctantly.

“I am not supportive of most of those new hires, but I hope that staff takes note and make sure that in the next budget, we realize that we can't continue along this path of growing our local government when so many businesses in this town are shrinking,” Konanz said.

“Next time around I think there’s going to be a lot more deliberation.”