Annual 10,000 Tonight food drive back Thursday evening, run by local teens

Photo: Contributed In this file photo, Pen High students stand ready to accept donations at a previous 10,000 Tonight event.

Tonight is the night to make a difference in Penticton.

The annual 10,000 Tonight food drive, organized by leadership students at Penticton Secondary School and Princess Margaret Secondary School, kicks off Thursday evening.

The initiative aims to gather 10,000 or, ideally, more non-perishable food items over the next two weeks, for donation to the local food bank.

On Thursday evening, volunteers will be driving around town watching for bags of non-perishable food items left on doorsteps for pickup.

Simply place a bag out before 5:30 p.m., and a volunteer will make sure it is delivered to the right place.

If anyone misses the pickup evening, donations can also be dropped off at Princess Margaret or Pen High, or in bins at participating grocery stores including Walmart, Superstore, Quality Greens, Save On Foods, Canadian Tire and Safeway over the coming weeks.

Monetary donations can also be made online here.

"Locally, the Salvation Army is seeing an increase in visits to the food bank and a decrease in donations," explains the leadership students behind the initiative.

"We understand that it is a challenging time to give, all support is greatly appreciated."

The food drive will lead up to another big event organized by local leadership students: Toys for Tots to Teens, on Thursday, Dec. 7 at Pen High.

On that day, there will be a drive-thru drop off at the secondary school from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., seeking new, unwrapped toys or gifts for kids aged 0-18, to be distributed to families in need in the community.

Bring a toy and receive a free hot breakfast, and enjoy local live entertainment.

Toy donations can also be placed in bins at the 10,000 Tonight participating stores listed above.