Pop up toy shop for Penticton families in need part of making a 'magic' Christmas happen

Casey Richardson

"It's going to be like a candy land and a toy store on steroids."

More than 100 volunteers are dedicated to making sure every Penticton family they can help to have a magical Christmas this year gets one as a part of the "Shop of Wonders."

All thanks to the efforts of the Bethel Church Penticton and MyCityCares, which is an organization connected to the Parallel Church in Lethbridge, the shop is opening once again to families in need for the holidays at the SS Sicamous.

Penticton had its first pop up toy shop last year, with the SS Okanagan Stern Saloon completely transformed into a specialty shop, stocked from floor to ceiling with toys and decorated to look like something out of a holiday movie.

Community engagement pastor and Shop of Wonders director Holly Bates said the Penticton location served 76 families last year, including 150 children. This year, the team is serving 130 families representing over 300 children.

But they need the community's help with donated gifts.

"We fill our shelves with thousands of toys for children ages zero to 18, and we invite parents and families that are struggling. They might be struggling with finances, they might be struggling with health, there might be some circumstances that are beyond their control," Bates added.

"They just need a little extra support this Christmas. So we invite them to come on board and we give them a personal private shopping experience, where they can choose their own gifts for their children."

Parents get to come and choose the perfect gifts for their children, absolutely free, during a scheduled appointment. Every child will get three stocking stuffers, two elf gifts (which are medium gifts) and one large Santa gift.

The winter wonderland is filled with decorations, Christmas music, hot chocolate and goodies.

"We get to be a part of helping Christmas and the magic of Christmas happen for them. It's just an honour to be a part of this," Bates said.

Once the gifts have been chosen, elves can carefully wrap the presents or send enough wrapping paper home, so shoppers can wrap the gifts themselves.

Last year, Bates said she was personally touched by so many stories and families.

"We had somebody that the doctors had told them this would be their last Christmas with their family. And it's miraculous that they are still here [this year]. They really feel that the Shop of Wonders is going to help them create memories with their kids."

Being a parent herself, Bates said she knows how meaningful it is to get to choose things for your loved ones.

"We know that so many people in our community are having to make the tough decision between paying their mortgage and providing Christmas gifts. For many people, this decision is just so challenging," Bates added.

"When you have to go and ask for help, there's so much shame connected to that for some people. And if we can provide an experience where that shame is removed and people can feel care, love and dignified as they choose gifts for their Christmas, we want to be on board for that."

S.S. Sicamous Marine Heritage Society was completely on board for the initiative.

"We've always believed that the ship doesn't belong to just one person or one organization, it belongs to the community as a whole," GM Katie Pereira said.

"When the Shop of Wonders approached us for a pop up store in the SS Sicamous, it touched us because it helps out the youth of our community. And we've always believed that without the youth, there's no way to keep the marine history alive."

This year, the store will be moved inside the S.S. Sicamous, outgrowing the stern saloon with the increased numbers of shoppers.

"Right now we are encouraging the community [to donate]. We still need more gifts, we need over 2400 gifts to make this happen," Bates said, adding that there's already a waiting list going for more families requesting to be included.

"If we could get enough gifts, that would be fantastic and we can open up some more spots. We do have some availability and some wiggle room in our schedule."

The Shop of Wonders team will start transforming the shop on Sunday, taking four days to create their masterpiece before officially welcoming in appointments on Dec. 1.

The Sicamous Society crews will be helping out too.

Donations and gifts can be dropped off at Garden Works or Home Hardware in Penticton. Contributors can also sponsor a child online through Bethel Church here.