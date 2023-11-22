Penticton city council struggles to cut during budget talks

Photo: File photo

The second day of the City of Penticton's 2024 budget deliberations moved quickly as a proposed 8.7 per cent tax increase for residents still looms.

City staff had to remind council that 6.6 per cent of the tax increase is attributed to the previous city council, which in November 2021 dipped into reserves to avoid cutting services or increasing taxes too drastically amid the pandemic.

To make up for that, 3.3 per cent tax increases were locked into the following three budgets. This year, however, city staff argued that it makes more sense to pay off the rest of the deferral at once rather than dragging it out for another year at 3.3 per cent each year.

Coun. Helena Konanz started out the day with a focus on making cuts to the budget to reduce the tax hit. As of Wednesday mid-morning, council has removed just $30,000 in spending while $425,000 was needed to equal a one per cent tax decrease.

That $30,000 cut came from the review of the grants, where council did approve that the allocation for grant project initiatives from the community that come up during the middle of the year, which is set at $60,000, could be reduced to $30,000.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield pushed for deferrals on some new hires, and the rest of council agreed, until the full package can be brought back before council on Thursday.

There are nine new full-time employee positions drafted into the budget, along with further part-time and temporary positions.

Council moved quickly enough through infrastructure deliberations to start reviewing capital projects, which were originally scheduled to start on Thursday morning.

Unanimous votes were cast in regards to staff recommendations and approval for the preliminary budgets, again, to focus on the review Thursday.

A resolution on the tax rate will also be made on Thursday.

However, that didn’t stop some councillors from announcing their intentions for tomorrow.

Coun. Campbell Watt said he would be bringing forward discussion on changing the repayment structure of the deferral, with a recommendation for spreading it over a further three years. Coun. Amelia Boultbee agreed with that direction.

The shortfall is $2.4 million per year to balance the budget, if expanded.

Bloomfield said he is considering a motion for a deferral of one per cent of the budget to next year.

Konanz would like staff and departments to find the areas themselves of what can be cut.

“What I will be bringing forward is a motion of where I'll ask staff to go find one per cent among all departments and operations instead of us going into the weeds,” she added.

City council will continue deliberating Thursday at 10 a.m., and is expected to wrap up discussions by end-of-day.

All decisions made Wednesday are still subject to further amendment before the budget is finalized, should council choose to do so.

The full 2024 Penticton draft budget can be found online here.