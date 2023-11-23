Summerland winery works with TOTA and FortisBC to transition to all renewable natural gas

Photo: TOTA Summerland's Haywire Winery

A Summerland Winery is expecting to drastically reduce their C02 emissions by changing to 100 per cent Renewable Natural Gas (RNG).

In a press release from the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA), they announced that Summerland’s Okanagan Crush Pad Winery, which is a parent company to Haywire and Garnet Valley Ranch Winery, made the switch in partnership with TOTA and FortisBC.

According to TOTA, Okanagan Crush Pad will end up reducing their C02 emissions from 30,000 kilograms to 100 kilograms.

“TOTA’s RNG initiative takes meaningful and measurable steps to reduce the region's carbon footprint. It enables stakeholders like Okanagan Crush Pad to make an immediate change to a more sustainable fuel source, and is a practical step towards a cleaner future for British Columbia,” Ellen Walker-Matthews, TOTA CEO said in a press release. “In the face of escalating climate crises, RNG is a vital tool that businesses and individuals can adopt today to lessen their current carbon footprints.”

The team at Okanagan Crush Pad said they sees to inspire industry leadership and actively encourage the entire region to reduce their own emissions.

Okanagan Crush Pad has been an organic winemaking facility since 2011 and was the first Canadian winery to join International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) in 2022. The winery has also partnered with Okanagan Similkameen Stewardship to plant thousands of native trees and shrubs to tranform a riparian forest along Eneas Creek.

“We are proud to make the switch to RNG and are especially excited to see an immediate positive impact that is very much in line with our commitment to reduce our greenhouse gas footprint,” Craig Pingle, Okanagan Crush Pad Winery GM said. “This simple action supports our commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Making the move to RNG required no new infrastructure and yields an enormous drop in our annual emissions.”

To inspire action and raise awareness about this climate action initiative, Okanagan Crush Pad is offering a two-night stay at the new Garnet Valley Ranch Winery. To learn more and enter to win, head online here.

Tourism businesses interested in learning more about the benefits of making the switch have been invited to schedule an energy audit with TOTA’s Energy Analyst, Harshit Srivastava at [email protected]