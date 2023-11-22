Penticton, Summerland mayors split in reaction to incoming speculation tax

Photo: File photo

Two South Okanagan municipalities are among the 13 new communities joining the province's speculation tax and their mayors opinions differ on what impact this could have.

The province announced the Speculation and Vacancy Tax expansion on Wednesday, impacting Penticton and Summerland in addition to 11 other communities.

The tax was introduced in 2018 and already applied to Kelowna, West Kelowna, Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Victoria and Nanaimo.

The 0.5 per cent tax on the assessed value of second homes that are not rented (2 per cent for non-residents of Canada) was seen as a tool to cool B.C.'s overheated real estate market and now is being touted as a way to "turn more empty units into homes for people," the province said in their announcement Wednesday.

Penticton's mayor isn't pleased the city is being added to the tax.

"Council has just learned that the province intends to implement a speculation tax in Penticton to take effect in a year and it is extremely disappointing that this action has been taken with zero consultation," Julius Bloomfield said in a statement.

“While this Council shares the province’s goals of addressing the need for affordable housing as demonstrated by the work of our housing task force, we question the province’s lack of recognition of Penticton’s unique needs. That this unilateral decision to expand the speculation tax to our community has come at the same time we’re still trying to understand the consequences of the changes to the short-term regulations is especially concerning. We are very worried about the unintended consequences for our local economy by these actions."

Summerland mayor Doug Holmes, meanwhile, said expanding the tax to the district makes sense to bring consistency since it was already in place in Kelowna and West Kelowna.

"The problem having it just in some communities and not other communities is that you're just kicking the speculations down the road," he added.

Holmes said the district has seen complaints come in from residents regarding empty houses sitting next to them.

"They just sit empty for years and years and years, and they become derelict."

An independent review in 2022 found the tax freed up 20,000 homes in Metro Vancouver alone.

"There's a number of things the province is acting on to address the housing shortage, the housing crisis, and this isn't going to fix anything on its own, but it's all these things combined that will help," Holmes said.

However, Holmes hopes the provinces looks at providing this tax revenue to municipalities.

Both mayors agree that more details are needed ahead of implementation.

“We will be seeking more information from the provincial government on how this decision was reached in order that we can fully understand the impact before it is imposed in 2025," Bloomfield added.

Homeowners in the added communities will need to declare for the first time in January 2025, based on how they used their property in 2024.