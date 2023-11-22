Highway 97 closing briefly on Friday north of Summerland for blast work

Photo: Ministry of TranBC file photo

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will be closing down Highway 97 north of Summerland on Friday once again for blast work.

The highway will be closed from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

According to the ministry, approximately 3,500 cubic metres of material has been dislodged by the blasting that began in October.

"Altogether, approximately 16,500 cubic metres of material has been removed through all activities to date - including material loosened from the slope by drilling, scaling, preparation of the access and staging area, as well as blasting," MoTI said in a statement to Castanet on Friday following that day's planned blast.

For the safety of workers, blasting must take place during daylight hours. The highway will be reopened as soon as the work and safety assessments are completed.

Highway 97 will continue to support two lanes of traffic throughout the winter. A contractor will carry out regular maintenance to ensure these lanes remain open and safe for travel.

Although drivers are encouraged to use Highway 97, MoTI said the detour around the slide area on the 201 Forest Service Road will be maintained and remain open until further notice.