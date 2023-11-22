Retaining wall construction starting to secure potential landslide threat area in Penticton

Photo: City of Penticton The rock of concern pictured by the City of Penticton

UPDATE: 2:28 p.m.

Penticton crews are working on raising a retaining wall to provide protection and stabilization in an area identified as a potential rockfall threat.

Following a geotechnical assessment of the area on Wednesday, the City of Penticton said the evacuation order for 25 homes in the Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park remains in effect.

“With the assessment complete, we’re now able to begin the steps towards stabilizing the site and ensuring residents are safe in their homes,” Emergency Operations Centre director Kristen Dixon said in the news release.

“We want to resolve this expediently and with as little disruption as possible but the safety of the residents, their homes and crews comes first.”

The first step in the process is raising the retaining wall. The work is expected to be completed Wednesday and the next steps to stabilizing the unstable rock will be developed.

“As the work progresses, we will continue to assess the status of the evacuation order and provide updates to the impacted residents and the public as required,” Dixon added. “Our hope is that once the wall is extended, we will be able to reduce the evacuation order but we won’t make that decision until tomorrow.”

Emergency Support Services has been extended for another 24 hours for residents of the impacted homes.

So far, they city said 37 people have registered with ESS. Anyone who hasn’t yet registered can do so by calling 250-328-8749 or emailing [email protected]

ORIGINAL: 9:55 a.m.

Twenty-five homes remain evacuated by the City of Penticton Wednesday morning due to the potential threat of unstable rock discovered yesterday near Penticton Avenue.

A group of residents in Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park had to leave their homes on Tuesday afternoon, after a large rock was discovered that has the potential to break off, posing a potential threat to the area.

City staff, geotechnical engineers and rock removal specialists are now on site evaluating the next options.

The city declared a local state of emergency and has activated its Emergency Operations Centre, along with the Emergency Support Services team.

An update from the EOC is expected this afternoon that details the continued impact on residents and the work plan to deal with the unstable rock.

The evacuation order remains in place. The city said 21 homes in the affected area have registered and the ESS centre will be open at 10:30 a.m. this morning and can also be reached by calling 250-328-8749 or at [email protected]

Updates will also be posted to www.penticton.ca/emergency