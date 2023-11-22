Geotechincal review underway for potential landslide threat area in Penticton

Photo: Google Street View Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park.

Twenty-five homes remain evacuated by the City of Penticton Wednesday morning due to the potential threat of unstable rock discovered yesterday near Penticton Avenue.

A group of residents in Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park had to leave their homes on Tuesday afternoon, after a large rock was discovered that has the potential to break off, posing a potential threat to the area.

City staff, geotechnical engineers and rock removal specialists are now on site evaluating the next options.

The city declared a local state of emergency and has activated its Emergency Operations Centre, along with the Emergency Support Services team.

An update from the EOC is expected this afternoon that details the continued impact on residents and the work plan to deal with the unstable rock.

The evacuation order remains in place. The city said 21 homes in the affected area have registered and the ESS centre will be open at 10:30 a.m. this morning and can also be reached by calling 250-328-8749 or at [email protected]

Updates will also be posted to www.penticton.ca/emergency