Penticton Elks raise $5K for longstanding program feeding local kids

Penticton Elks Lodge presented a $5,000 dollar cheque to the Penticton Starfish program this week to show ongoing support for its school backpack initiative.

On Wednesday mornings during the school year, more than 2,000 pounds of supplied grocery items are brought to the Elks Hall thanks to generous community donors.

There, Elks volunteers repackage the groceries into more than 100 take-home bags for elementary school kids, plus boxes for secondary schools and ConnectEd students, all with the goal of ensuring no child in the city has to face hunger.

Volunteers from the Rotary Club deliver the bags and boxes every week, making a true collaborative community impact.

For more information on the Starfish program, and how to get involved, click here.