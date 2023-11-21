8.7% tax increase still looms after Penticton council makes zero budget cuts

Photo: Castanet

Penticton city council has not trimmed anything from the 2024 budget after day one of deliberations, meaning a proposed 8.7 per cent tax increase for residents still looms.

That increase takes care of remaining deferred tax hikes from 2022 that were put in place as a temporary relief measure, and translate to roughly $15 more per month for the average residential taxpayer, and $57 more per month for the average business taxpayer.

Council made it through the first day agenda by early afternoon, and got started on items previously scheduled for Wednesday.

While several council members noted their desire to cut costs for the benefit of taxpayers, no changes to the staff-proposed budget have so far been approved.

To hire, or not to hire

Early in the day, Coun. Helena Konanz made her stance clear, stating she would be opposing many requests for new employment roles, part of chipping away at costs and getting the 8.7 per cent tax hike down.

"We need to tighten our belts just like our citizens are doing. It's our responsibility to respect that a lot of them are struggling," Konanz said.

Konanz and Couns. James Miller and Amelia Boultbee appeared, for the most part, to share a kindred cost-cutting attitude when it came to proposed hires or upgrades to existing positions: Now is not the time.

Couns. Isaac Gilbert, Ryan Graham, Cambpell Watt and Mayor Julius Bloomfield, on the other hand, tended to vote together in favour of hires, after listening to staff presentations explaining the need for such new roles.

Council voted to include $35,500 in the budget to make a human resources employee full time, add a permanent full-time building inspector at a cost of $51,000 and a planning department summer co-op student at $15,000, and allocate $12,000 for increased hours for full-time staff at the library to work extended evening and summertime evenings, the latter of which only Konanz opposed.

In all cases, staff explained that the departments were facing a clear and certain need for the funding.

"We don’t ask for staffing lightly. We’ve been monitoring this for the past two seasons,” development manager Blake Laven said, in the case of the new building inspector.

“We need to have this full-time inspector to provide the level of service that our development community expects from us."

Council hit a speed bump when discussing another proposed hire, of a term-specific facilities project manager at a cost of $112,500.

City staff explained the job would replace the need for hiring project managers on a case-by-case basis for major upcoming priority projects, including a community safety building, grant-funded childcare expansion at the community centre and grant-funded energy efficient upgrades at the same facility.

Council, after some disagreement over this job and two proposed community services projects examining recreation needs, decided to defer discussion until after the rest of the budget deliberations.

When it came to community safety, however, council was all on the same page. The fire department and RCMP each got their budgets, of $7.6M and $14.3M respectively, approved.

$200,000 for a new hire in a "public safety and partnerships" leadership role was also approved unanimously.

"We're in a position now that as an organization, we need roles like these. We've had incredible work that's been done, as I've said over the last couple of years, to get to this point," said city manager Anthony Haddad.

"And we really can't afford to take our foot off the pedal, and this role gives us the opportunity to keep moving forward."

Should council take a hit?

Disagreement sparked again when it came time to discuss council's own proposed budget of $305,000, which includes salaries and anticipated expenses like travel to conferences for professional development.

Coun. James Miller proposed chopping it down by five per cent, questioning the need for multiple members to attend every event such as the Southern Interior Local Government Association, BC Housing Summit, Union of British Columbia Municipalities, and the like.

"I think we have to set an example at the top. And I'm not suggesting a salary cut but I think we could trim our expenses somewhere along the line,” Miller said, proposing travel fees could be a place to cut five per cent from the council budget.

"We have to be leaders in this, because if the general public suffering I think so should we."

Coun. Ryan Graham bristled at the suggestion, pointing out that as a first-term councillor, he has learned invaluable knowledge from the many conferences, and suggesting Miller is in no place to judge their value, given that he has yet to attend one.

“I find it kind of laughable that you're having an expectation of us as councillors to [not go to these] when this is a part of our jobs,” Graham said.

“The training that we get from this and the collaboration within the province is so important.”

Miller acknowledged that he has not been to a conference yet, and claimed he is “darn proud” of his history of not charging taxpayers above his councillor salary for travel or overtime expenses.

“You don't necessarily have to go all the way to Whistler or wherever to learn from the public,” Miller said.

“For the record, I do not fault anybody who sees incredible value in [these conferences]. It's just a difference in philosophy."

Ultimately, Miller's fellow councillors agreed the opportunity to attend such conferences is important, and voted 6-1 to keep the budget as-suggested.

Engine of entertainment

Council approved a $2.3 million contribution to the South Okanagan Events Centre, Okanagan Hockey Training Centre, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre and Memorial Arena, all overseen and operated by the Oak Valley Group.

SOEC general manager Dean Clarke told council that the complex is thriving, with 288 part-time employees and 34 full-time employees at the four facilities.

"In 2024 we have budgeted to have more than 255 events at the complex with your investment [of $2.3 million],” Clarke said.

That amount is a direct reflection of the expected net income loss from the four-facility complex. The amount is asked of the city because of the argued millions of dollars of economic impact brought to the area in the form of tourists and visitors.

Without discussion, council approved the request.

Next steps

City council will continue deliberating Wednesday at 9 a.m., and is expected to wrap up discussions by end-of-day Thursday.

All decisions made Tuesday are still subject to further amendment before the budget is finalized, should council choose to do so.

The full 2024 Penticton draft budget can be found online here.