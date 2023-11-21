Looming potential rockslide prompts evacuations at Penticton mobile home park

Photo: Google Maps Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park.

The City of Penticton has asked residents in Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park to voluntarily evacuate while city crews look into a potential landslide threat.

“Earlier today city staff were informed of a large rock that has the potential to break off, posing a potential threat to nearby residences,” said Emergency Operations Centre director Kristen Dixon in a press release Tuesday.

“Staff immediately had the site reviewed by a professional geotechnical engineer and following that, made the decision to evacuate the potentially impacted properties. The city is working to further assess the area, and develop plans to remove the rock fall risk.”

A total of 24 properties were asked to evacuate, all located in the northwest corner of the mobile home park on Penticton Avenue.

Emergency Support Services has been activated at Fire Hall 2 at 285 Dawson Avenue.

“Residents are asked to go down to the ESS centre and register as this will allow us to continue to update them on developments and what next steps may be necessary to deal with the hazard,” Dixon said.

A local State of Emergency has not yet been declared, though that continues to be evaluated.