City of Penticton declares local state of emergency due to landslide threat

Photo: Google Maps Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park.

UPDATE: 6:05 p.m.

The City of Penticton has declared a local state of emergency and issued an evacuation order for 25 homes due to the potential threat of unstable rock.

Earlier on Tuesday, residents of about two dozen homes in Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park were asked to voluntarily evacuate while city crews evaluated a potential landslide threat.

Kristen Dixon, Emergency Operations Centre director, said in a news release a preliminary review by a geotechnical engineer has been completed.

“Based on that information we have issued an evacuation order for 25 homes,” Dixon said, adding another update will be coming on Wednesday.

“Tomorrow, we will be able to share more details on next steps on dealing with the hazard and any continued impact on residents.”

The impacted properties are located in the northwest corner of the Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park on Penticton Avenue.

According to the city, its EOC will operate until 8 p.m. Tuesday night and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

More information can be found on the city’s website.

Photo: City of Penticton The City of Penticton has issued a local state of emergency and ordered the evacuation of 25 homes after identifying a possible landslide threat.

ORIGINAL: 2:25 p.m.

The City of Penticton has asked residents in Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park to voluntarily evacuate while city crews look into a potential landslide threat.

“Earlier today city staff were informed of a large rock that has the potential to break off, posing a potential threat to nearby residences,” said Emergency Operations Centre director Kristen Dixon in a press release Tuesday.

“Staff immediately had the site reviewed by a professional geotechnical engineer and following that, made the decision to evacuate the potentially impacted properties. The city is working to further assess the area, and develop plans to remove the rock fall risk.”

A total of 24 properties were asked to evacuate, all located in the northwest corner of the mobile home park on Penticton Avenue.

Emergency Support Services has been activated at Fire Hall 2 at 285 Dawson Avenue.

“Residents are asked to go down to the ESS centre and register as this will allow us to continue to update them on developments and what next steps may be necessary to deal with the hazard,” Dixon said.

A local State of Emergency has not yet been declared, though that continues to be evaluated.