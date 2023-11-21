Light Up the Arts launching in Summerland this week

Photo: Pixabay stock image

Light Up the Arts kicks off this week, in partnership with popular winter festival Light Up Summerland

At 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23, join the event at the George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre in Summerland to check out selections of local work from artisans and artists, perfect for holiday presents.

Shoppers will be able to browse items like paintings, pottery, jewelry, leather bags and belts and more.



Gourmet delicacies and wine by Thornhaven Estates will be available, and live entertainment from the Summerland Singers and Players from 6 to 6:30 p.m. plus, of course, hot chocolate and cookies.

The event will run until Dec. 23, with daily draws for handmade Christmas ornaments and a raffle for eleven big prizes.

For more information, click here.