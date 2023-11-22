Penticton Silver Bullets Senior AA hockey team excited to welcome fans at home opener

Photo: Contributed The Penticton Silver Bullets in late 2023. The team is now gearing up for their new season.

Penticton's comeback senior hockey team the Silver Bullets are back for another season, ready to delight fans and take on their goal of coming out on top of the league.

The Silver Bullets were revived in mid-2022, when co-founder and player Matt Fraser and other fellow local hockey players came up with the idea of resurrecting a senior team in town.

Senior AA hockey refers to full contact competitive hockey for 20 to 40 year olds who still want to play at a high level.

The current senior team is named in honour of the last one to come out of Penticton roughly three decades ago, who won two championships.

The team hit the ice for the first time last season, to incredible success. They made it all the way to the Coy Cup provincial championship.

Unfortunately, the loss of beloved teammate Morton Johnston, 25, in a car crash led the team to decide not to take part in that championship game.

Now, they have their eyes on a 2023-24 title, particularly in honour of their friend.

"We're going to be dedicating the whole season to him," Fraser said. "We also retired the number 18 for our team. His family are big supporters of the program, I'm sure they will be at every game."

Fraser said community feedback last season was incredible, with many local hockey lovers taking advantage of the free admission and delicious concession at home games at Memorial Arena to cheer on the team.

Donations are also always accepted but not required, to help the volunteer-run organizations with expenses like travel and equipment.

"We didn't know [last year] how much the community was really going to get into it, it just showed how much people love hockey in this town," Fraser said.

"It's getting some traction and some momentum. And you know, the fans were very generous with donations last year making last season happen, and now we're just looking to give that back to them by putting good product on the ice."

The Silver Bullets have a lot of returning faces, Fraser said, and some new exciting talent.

They have been on the road for a few games already, and will have their official home opener at Memorial Arena on Friday, Nov. 24, against the Powell River Regals.

Throughout the season, fans will also get to see how the team fares against the Rossland Senior Warriors and a new team in the league, the Lumby Lumberjacks.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Friday for the family-friendly event, and Fraser encourages hockey fans young and old to come out and support the team.

"Come watch us as we try our best to bring another championship back to Penticton!"

Find out more about the Silver Bullets, including their full away and home-game schedule for the season, online here.