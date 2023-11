Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure The slide site north of Summerland in this file photo.

Motorists are advised of planned blasting on Highway 97 between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park north of Summerland Friday, as work continues to remediate the landslide site.

The road will be closed in both directions from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 24.

It will be reopened as soon as work and safety assessments are complete.