Local art enthusiasts invited to soiree and art auction this weekend at Penticton Art Gallery

Photo: File photo

The Penticton Art Gallery is looking forward to finally hosting its 45.5th "Annual" Art Auction this weekend.

On Nov. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m., join fellow art lovers in the community at the gallery for the free event to mingle, munch on snacks, enjoy some drinks and check out the many unique pieces up for auction.

The event is "45.5" because of the postponement of their scheduled 46th annual event, out of respect for recent wildfires sweeping the province.



Before the event, interested art enthusiasts can join the Penticton Art Gallery board at a special auction preview soiree on Friday, Nov. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The free event, sponsored by Heena Nagar Personal Real Estate Corporation, offers "an exclusive opportunity to learn about the provenance of the extraordinary pieces up for grabs while enjoying wine, appetizers, and snacks," according to a recent gallery press release.



Anyone unable to attend either live event can bid online until midnight on Nov. 25 online here.

“The Penticton Art Gallery looks forward to welcoming you to this slightly unusual version of our auction. Whether you can come visit in person or check out it out online, your support makes a meaningful impact on us here at the gallery,” said communications coordinator Chelsea Terry.

The event is a major fundraiser for the gallery, which is a registered non-profit organization.