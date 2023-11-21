Penticton Secondary School students plan low-barrier holiday festival for all

Photo: Colin Dacre

The Penticton Secondary School leadership class is launching its own Christmas market and festival this year, aimed at ensuring all families, regardless of financial means, have a magical holiday season.

Spencer McRann is a senior leadership student at Penticton Secondary School, and is part of the team putting on the event on Dec. 8 between 4 and 8 p.m.

"Upon seeing a need in the community, this event has been designed to be welcoming for all, especially families with financial constraints. We will be hosting many free activities and providing local vendors the opportunity to sell their products," explained McRann.

"On top of this, we will be selling a low-cost hot dog dinner to ensure that everybody will be able to come and they don't have to worry about dinner. "

There is no entrance fee for the event, and all are welcome.