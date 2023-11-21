Bursary program sees 19 local Penticton Indian Band kids attend hockey camps around Canada

Photo: Pixabay stock image

A recent partnership between a sports grants organization and the Okanagan Hockey Community Foundation was successful in sending more than a dozen Penticton Indian Band students to summer hockey camps across Canada.

The Calgary Foundation's Doc Seaman Amateur Sports Grants and the OCHF worked together on the initiative, sending 19 local PIB kids to camps where they would learn not just the sport, but the values of unity, achievement, and shared purpose between communities.



Daryl K. "Doc" Seaman, a founding owner of the Calgary Flames was a well-known philanthropist with an obvious love of hockey. His legacy lives on through the fund in his name



“The Okanagan Hockey Community Foundation's core values resonate with the spirit of this initiative. We are firm believers that education and sports should be accessible to all, regardless of financial constraints, and we are honoured to collaborate with Calgary Foundation on this initiative," said Michael O’Connor, chairman of the Okanagan Hockey Community Foundation, in a press release issued Monday.

"This partnership enables us to break down barriers and empower these young players to explore their potential on and off the ice."



One of the camp attendees said “It was so much fun to learn different shooting skills. It was fun to meet new people and challenge myself.”



The impact of the bursaries extends in to the real world.

"For 19 youth players, this opportunity transcends the ice rink. It instills discipline, teamwork, leadership, and life skills that will shape their future," reads the press release.

"Beyond individual growth, this initiative creates a ripple effect within the Penticton Indian Band community, fostering unity and pride as these young players rise to represent their heritage."