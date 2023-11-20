Photos with Santa proving popular at Summerland Museum

Photo: Stock image

Santa is coming to the Summerland Museum and Archives this week, and spots are already filling up fast.

On Friday, Nov. 24 from 3-5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 25 from 1-3 p.m. Saint Nick will be on site for a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity.

The museum's photographer will email out the professional photos within a week. Photo sessions are by donation with proceeds going to the non-profit museum society, with a suggested donation of $10.

Minimal spots are left on both days for the fun family experience. For more information and to book a time, click here.