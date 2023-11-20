Penticton council to start 2024 budget deliberations this week

Photo: Castanet

Penticton city council will deliberate the proposed 2024 municipal budget at a series of special meetings this week.

The city is looking at $134.5 million in expenses, and $146.6 million in revenue, the difference between which will go into reserves and capital funding.

A tax increase of 8.7 per cent is also proposed, which takes care of remaining deferred tax hikes from 2022, that were put in place as a temporary relief measure.

That translates to roughly $15 more per month for the average residential taxpayer, and $57 more per month for the average business taxpayer.

A total of $41.3 million is earmarked for capital projects, a significant chunk of which, $12.1 million, will go to water and sanitary sewer network upgrades.

$8.9 million is slated for energy and environment upgrades, and $5.7 million for facilities work including a community centre energy and emissions reductions retrofit.

Council has already pre-approved close to $500,000 in grants for select local non-profits, such as the art gallery and the arts council, and iconic Penticton events like Peach Fest and the farmers market.

The pre-approval is part of a two-year pilot project aimed at streamlining the budget process.

This week, council will consider many more grant requests from local groups and events, totalling $403,303.24.

Castanet will have coverage of the budget process as the week progresses. Deliberations are scheduled to wrap up by Thursday, Nov. 23.

