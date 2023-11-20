Holiday crafts, markets and more upcoming in South Okanagan

Photo: Pixabay stock image

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Enjoy the holidays throughout the South Okanagan with local crafts, markets and workshops.

Light up the Vines with Bottleneck Drive is back and bringing the holiday spirit as wineries along Bottleneck Drive in Summerland celebrate in their own cheerful way.

“Each of our members puts their own twist (on their) offerings, from bonfires and hot drinks, to charcuterie boards and photos with Santa,” said Christine Coletta, chair of Bottleneck Drive and Founder of Okanagan Crush Pad Winery.

“We expect to see thousands of visitors.”

This year’s event runs Nov. 25, Dec. 1 and Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with Coletta describing it as a “magical time to explore Summerland.”

“Haywire Winery is offering seated tasting flights and charcuterie in their new visitor tasting lounge. Solvero out Garnet Valley Road is also joining the event for the first time and well as Pommelmousse Jus,” she said.

Created as an extension to Summerland’s Light Up event (happening this year on Nov. 24), members set their own themes and ticket prices.

“At Haywire, we light up the vineyard rows, but also transform the interior of the cellar with coloured stars hanging from the ceiling and cozy, inviting Christmas decor,” explained Coletta. “Some of our smaller members offer tasting around a giant bonfire which brings a level of excitement to the air. And for sure, visitors should drive down Summerland’s Main Street and check out the amazing light display.”

For more information, visit bottleneckdrive.com.

And don’t miss the Naramata Outdoor Winter Market, the European-style outdoor market happening Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Robinson Rd near 2nd Street in the Naramata Village.

“Winter on the Naramata Bench is a beautiful time. Things slow down a little and the community really comes together,” said Tightrope Winery general manager Colin Ross.

“It's magical and we want to share that magic with people from our neighbouring communities. The event will benefit the local wineries bringing people out to the Bench and reminding them of all the amazing producers in this special area.”

This is the first year wineries will be joining the winter market, which will feature live music, a fire pit to roast marshmallows, a photo booth, local treats, hot chocolate, all with local artisans selling their wares for some great holiday gift shopping.

“Many of our fantastic wineries will be open for tastings and purchases for the winter,” said Ross. “It is a great time to visit as we have lots of time to chat about our wines and snow-covered vineyards with a lake in the background (and) the views of Christmas movies.”

For more information, visit discovernaramata.com.

And while you’re on the road to the Naramata Bench, be sure to stop by Three Sisters Winery for the Sip & Shop with Art of Marina and Butterfly Closet event, happening Nov. 25 and 26.

The pop-up event typically runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday with tastings and other treats on site.

For more information, visit 3sisterswinery.com.

Also happening Nov. 25 is the Indigenous Artisan Market at the Nk’mip Desert Cultural Centre in Osoyoos. For more information, visit nkmipdesert.com.

And get into the festive spirit with candle making at Sociale, hosted by Citrus & Sage. The two house event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. will provide all supplies to make either one glass candle or three small tin candles. Choose from a variety of scents and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine. The event costs $72.45 and for more information, click here.

For more Penticton fun, click here