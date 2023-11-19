Summerland-based arts program for adults with diverse abilities expanding thanks to success

Photo: Susan McIver, President, Summerland Arts Council Participants Taylor and Sierra and support worker Heather at Awesome Arts workshop.

A Summerland-based program which provides fine arts opportunities to adults with diverse abilities is expanding, thanks to an overwhelming positive response.

Launched in May, Awesome Arts, an initiative of the Summerland Community Arts Council, started out by offering one workshop a month.

"Due to the success of these preliminary workshops, they will be offered twice per month commencing January 2024," program coordinator Joy Barkwill said in a press release.

The expansion will allow for more participants from Summerland and Penticton to join in.

Artists experienced in working with adults with diverse abilities facilitate each 1.5-hour workshop and are assisted by participants' support workers and Awesome Arts volunteers.

Participants get work try out activities ranging from painting and sculpture to decoupage and making resin jewelry.

The workshops are held at the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre.

"Members of our group look forward to coming to the workshops. We appreciate the warm welcome and amazing support from facilitators and volunteers," said Dawn Preece, day program supervisor for Summerland Community Support.

The Summerland Arts Council said the have seen the interactions with participants giving facilitators and volunteers a sense of gratification.

"Seeing a smile of accomplishment is my personal reward," said facilitator Karen Harvey.

For information on the program, email [email protected]