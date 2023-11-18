Naramata Elementary Parents Association Committee hosting online silent auction

Photo: Greta Papageorgiu Naramata PAC

The Naramata Elementary Parents Association Committee (PAC) will soon be launching a holiday online silent auction to help the school reach its fundraising goals.

All funds raised go directly to the students and staff at Naramata Elementary.

PAC said the funds are used to support outdoor classrooms, field trips, school sporting equipment, guest speakers, classroom tools, books, and much more.

"Every year, the PAC is asked to contribute up to $20,000 to support school activities and education. Every dollar raised in this auction will go straight to these activities."

Businesses from both Naramata and Penticton have donated auction items to help the school reach its fundraising goals in a show of holiday spirit.

Some of the items available at the auction include packages from Splash Bc’s Wibit, a Telescope from Canadian Tire, a 12 days of Christmas wine pack featuring 12 selected wines from the Naramata Bench Wineries, and gift certificates from Just Baked, Sun’n Sup and Shades of Linen.

The Naramata Elementary PAC will also be setting up a table set up at the Naramata Winter Market on Dec. 1 and will be there to answer any questions.

"Last year’s auction was a huge success for Naramata Elementary School. Thanks to the beloved community we were able to complete the Outdoor Learning Classroom and the PAC hopes the community will once again show its generosity and support."

The auction will go live on Nov. 24 and run until Dec. 3., which can be found online here.