Penticton Fall Art Walk kicks off with 22 venues at 19 locations scattered throughout the city

Photo: Penticton Arts Council

Penticton is full of art to explore on Saturday with plenty of new in store items to experience for everyone.

The Fall Art Walk kicked off Saturday morning with 22 venues at 19 locations to explore.

The walk started at 11 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

"Support local while shopping this holiday season and find one-of-a-kind items created by local artists. Though the Fall Art Walk is a one-day event, we hope you will keep these venues on your regular visiting list," the Penticton Arts Council shared.

This map is sponsored by the Downtown Penticton Association, created by the Penticton Arts Council, and in partnership with the Penticton Art Gallery, Visit Penticton, and local galleries and businesses.

For location information and a map, head to the the Penticton Arts Council website here.