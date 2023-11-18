Ministry of Transportation expects blasts at the Hwy 97 slide north of Summerland to go until February

Photo: Ministry of TranBC file photo

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said work to stabilize the rockslide site on Highway 97 north of Summerland is continuing forwards, following the two blasts the briefly closed the roadway on Thursday and Friday this week.

An update from the ministry states that blasting will be carried out into February, and will make short closures necessary.

"Blasts can be expected one to two times per week. The schedule is contingent on ground conditions which are revealed by previous blasts, and each blast requires varying degrees of preparation, so blasts may not occur on the same day each week."

According to the ministry, approximately 3,500 cubic metres of material has been dislodged by the blasting that began in October.

"Altogether, approximately 16,500 cubic metres of material has been removed through all activities to date - including material loosened from the slope by drilling, scaling, preparation of the access and staging area, as well as blasting," MoTI said in a statement to Castanet on Friday following the blast.

The intent of the blasting is to remove slide material which could impact the roadway.

At the end of October, Steve Sirett, executive director of the ministry's Southern Interior Highways and Regional Services division, told Castanet that an estimated 60,000 cubic meters of rock will need to come down in total.

The ministry plans for Highway 97 to continue to support two lanes of traffic throughout the winter, with crews carrying out regular maintenance to ensure the lanes remain open and safe to the travelling public.

"The blasting closures continue to be scheduled to cause as little disruption as possible."

For the safety of workers, MoTI said blasting must take place during daylight hours.

Travellers are reminded to pay attention to traffic control through the slide site, follow the construction zone speed limits and continue to check DriveBC for the most current data for closure times and openings.